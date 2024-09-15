Moscow warns of nuclear response amid Western actions in Kiev

Medvedev said while "a nuclear conflict is in no one's interest," Russia has thus far exercised restraint in utilizing its nuclear capabilities in response to Western involvement, particularly concerning high-precision strikes deep into Russian territory. However, he cautioned that "even the greatest patience has its limits," according to Xinhua.

This warning came following recent US discussions regarding the provision of Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine, which could enable strikes deeper into Russian territory.

The Kremlin has also signaled its awareness of the escalating threat, with the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noting that Russia is preparing countermeasures.

