Sep 15, 2024, 9:51 AM

Yemen:

'There is no safe place in occupied territories anymore'

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Referring to Yemen's missile strike on Tel Aviv on Sunday, a Yemeni deputy defense minister said that there is no safe place in occupied Palestine anymore.

Yemen hit Tel Aviv, in central occupied Palestine, with a ballistic missile on Sunday morning penetrating all Israeli air defense systems.

Some reports by Israeli media suggest that the missile hit an area near an airport in Tel Aviv.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

