Coming days to be surprising for enemies: Yemeni MoD

Our response to the enemies will turn into a nightmare that threatens their security, the Yemeni defense chief said on Saturday night.

"We warn our enemies that the coming days will bring (them) surprises that they do not expect."

Yemen would not hesitate to defend its soil, the Islamic holy places, and issues related to the Islamic Ummah, especially the issue of Palestine, he added.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

