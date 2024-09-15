Netanyahu reacts to Yemen's missile attack on Tel Aviv

At a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said that “We are exacting a heavy price for any attempt to harm us”.

He added that the current situation in northern occupied Palestine, along the border with Lebanon, “will not continue” and that he was determined to do everything possible to return northern evacuees to their homes, Al Jazeera reported.

Yemen hit Tel Aviv, in central occupied Palestine, with a ballistic missile on Sunday morning penetrating all Israeli air defense systems.

Some reports by Israeli media suggest that the missile hit an area near an airport in Tel Aviv.

Separately, Lebanon's Hezbollah launched a missile and drone attack on the north of the occupied territories on Sunday morning.

According to initial reports, 9 people were injured following the attacks.

The reports added that the Iron Dome was unable to track more than 20 Yemeni missiles.

More than 2 million Zionists fled to shelters following the attack, the reports added.

A fire also raged in Tel Aviv after the Yemeni missile hit the occupied city.

The headquarters of the armored battalions of the 188th brigade of the Israeli military was also targeted by Hezbollah.

