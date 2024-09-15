Qaem105 satellite carrier to be launched by next year

Brigadier General Ali Jafarabadi pointed to the successful launch of “Chamran-1” satellite on Saturday and said that the launch of the satellite had a unique feature, because it was a multifaceted satellite project.

Iranian Space Agency (ISA) is the employer of this project which is affiliated to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The satellite carrier was built by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and the satellite was built by Sairan Company which is affiliated to the Ministry of Defense.

The space commander of IRGC Aerospace Force went on to express his thanks to the administration of the late President Raeisi that took giant strides in realizing most objectives of the space industry of the country.

The Chamran-1 research satellite was launched into space by the Qaem-100 satellite carrier and was successfully placed in a 550 km orbit.

The Chamran-1 satellite weighs about 60 kg and its main mission is to test hardware and software systems to prove orbital maneuver technology in height and phase.

Designed and built by IRGC aerospace experts, the Qaem 100 satellite carrier was able to successfully complete the orbiting operation of Chamran-1 satellite.

MNA