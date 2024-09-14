"The Americans are unwilling to negotiate. They are uncomfortable discussing that. They say they do not control the Ukrainians. They are not ready for a normal conversation," the diplomat said, TASS reported.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden during a meeting in Washington on Friday might touch upon the issue of granting Ukraine permission to use British Long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

The Guardian reported on September 11 that Starmer did not intend to speak publicly about granting Ukraine such a permit following his meeting with Biden. According to The Daily Telegraph, if the parties allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles deep into Russian territory, they will probably announce this at the UN General Assembly in late September.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the media that Ukraine is unable to strike deep into Russian territory without Western help because it needs intelligence from satellites and flight tasks to do so.

The Russian leader noted that NATO countries were now not just debating about Kyiv’s possible use of Western long-range weapons. They are essentially deciding whether or not to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. Putin pointed out that Moscow would make decisions based on the threats that would be posed to Russia.

SD/