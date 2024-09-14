Iran not hesitates to respond to any uncalculated measure

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna says that the political issues should not affect the agency's technical tasks.

Addressing a seasonal meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, Mohsen Naziri Asl said that Iran has in word and practice manifested its readiness for constructive interaction with the agency.

He added that meanwhile, Tehran would not hesitate to respond to any uncalculated actions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran continues its constructive technical cooperation with the Agency in line with its rights and obligations based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement," he said.

Naziri Asl also emphasized that Tehran has consistently fulfilled its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement, including through maximum cooperation with the Agency for the implementation of its verification activities, and has been under the agency's strongest verification and monitoring activities.

He further stressed that regardless of the provocative measures by three European countries – the UK, France, and Germany – in proposing an anti-Iran sanctions draft, Iran has remained committed to implementing the comprehensive safeguards agreement and continues with its interaction with the IAEA.

MP/IRN85595093