Washington repeats claims against Iran nuclear program

Laura Susan Hayes Holgate, the United States ambassador to the United Nations International Organizations in Vienna and to the International Atomic Energy Agency delivred an anti-Iran statement at IAEA Board of Governors on September 10.

"Iran’s nuclear activities remain deeply troubling. Iran continues to expand its nuclear program, to install additional advanced centrifuge cascades, and to produce highly enriched uranium for which it has no credible peaceful purpose," reads part of the statement.

" As we have made clear, Iran must implement its legal safeguards obligations in full without further delay, and it should provide the IAEA with full transparency regarding centrifuge enrichment-related activities," it said.

Iran is pursuing its nuclear program in accordance with requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Tehran always asserts that peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are always within the framework of international obligations, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Iran’s level of cooperation with the Agency remains deeply concerning and falls far short of the expectations outlined by the Director General and the Board," it claimed.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can only be revived if the other parties abide by their commitments under the nuclear agreement, and that Tehran has never distanced itself from the negotiating table to revive the JCPOA.

Unfortunately, the Western signatories to the deal did not allow the multilateral diplomatic path to succeed, he said, adding that Iran believes that the path to an agreement can remain open provided that the other parties show their practical determination to revive the JCPOA and that there is still a diplomatic opportunity for the other parties to show their will.

MNA/