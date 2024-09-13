Iran vows harsh response to Mirjaveh attack terrorists

In a message on Friday, Nasirzadeh said the tragic martyrdom of a group of brave Iranian forces, who were defending the country in the border area of ​​Mirjaveh, once again caused deep grief and saddened the nation.

Extending condolences to the families of the victims, Nasirzadeh emphasized that the Islamic Republic would deal severely with the perpetrators and those responsible without any compromise.

Four people were killed and injured following a terrorist attack in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Thursday night.

Gunmen in a car opened fire on the Iranian border guards' vehicle at a gas station in Mirjaveh county in southeast Sistan and Baluchistan province.

Three people (including two soldiers and an employee) were killed in the terrorist attack.

A civilian was also wounded in the incident.

The terrorist group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack.

