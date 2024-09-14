Iran calls for UNSC condemnation of Mirjaveh terror attack

Four people were killed and injured following a terrorist attack in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Thursday night. Gunmen in a car opened fire on the Iranian border guards' vehicle at a gas station in Mirjaveh county in southeast Sistan and Baluchistan province.

Three people (including two soldiers and an employee) were killed in the terrorist attack. A civilian was also wounded in the incident.

The terrorist group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran’s Envoy and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani on Friday night called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn the deadly terrorist attack.

Here is the full text of Iravani's letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and Samuel Zbogar, the president of the United Nations Security Council:

In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful

Excellency,

I am writing to inform you of yet another appalling and cowardly terrorist attack on my country, the Islamic Republic of Iran, carried out by the known terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl.

In the late hours of 12 September 2024, this foreign-backed group, linked to and supported by Daesh Khorasan (ISIL-K), notorious for its violent activities since 2012, launched a brutal attack in the border city of Mirjaveh in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

At a gas station in Mirjaveh, armed group affiliated with Jaish al-Adl opened fire on an Iranian law enforcement vehicle as border guards and officers were refueling.

This heinous act led to the martyrdom of three law enforcement, namely Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Narouei, private Parsa Sozani and private Amir Ebrahimzadeh, while also injuring a civilian. Shortly after, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns such heinous criminal terrorism and underscores its unwavering commitment to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and held accountable.

Given the enduring record of violence and terrorist acts perpetrated by Jaish al-Adl, the foreign-backed and associated terrorist group to Daesh Khorasan (ISIL-K), against imocent Iranian civilians and law enforcement personnel, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to strongly condemn this abhorrent terrorist act and to take appropriate measures in alignment with its steadfast commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as demonstrated by the Security Council's resolute unity and position in the press statement dated 16 December 2023 (SC/ 15534).

The Islamic Republic of Iran, which has directly suffered the catastrophic consequences of terrorism, remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment to spearheading the fight against this scourge. The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to protect the illustrious and noble people of Iran and safeguard the security of neighboring nations from the perils posed by such malevolent terrorist groups.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council and the General Assembly, under agenda item 110 entitled "Measures to eliminate international terrorism."

(T)) Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Amir Saeed Iravani

United Nations, New York

MNA/