Iran defense min. urges Muslim states to cut ties with Israel

“Muslim states should not merely suffice to denunciation of Israeli crimes. They are rather required to put pressure on the regime to stop its genocide and prepare the ground for its collapse by severing political relations with the regime, expelling its ambassadors and ending mutual economic relations,” he said.

Nasirzadeh also underlined the need for Muslim countries and freedom-loving nations of the world to implement deterrent measures against the brutalities of the Zionist regime.

“Zionist usurpers are gravely mistaken to think that acts of terror can destroy the resistance front, as the spirit of resistance has defeated the Zionist regime. The idea of ​​jihad and resistance will never be obliterated through bombs and mass killings,” he said.

Iran's defense minister made the remarks on Thursday as he visited many wounded victims of the recent Israeli terrorist attack in Lebanon, who have been transferred to Iranian hospitals for medical treatment.

Nasirzadeh said the idea of resistance and steadfastness against oppressors derives from Islamic teachings and has its roots in the Holy Qur'an.

“According to the divine promise in the Holy Qur'an, we must resist oppression and oppressors, including Zionists. This movement will continue until complete destruction of the regime,” he said.

The Iranian defense minister said anti-human acts are expected to be committed only by the Zionist regime with the support of the United States and Europe.

“One is bewildered how the world order that the West is propagating has resulted in genocide and damage to civilians,” he said.

Nasirzadeh touched upon Israel's use of communication devices (pagers) for terrorist attacks.

“Such behaviors disrupt commercial relationships among countries; because commercial firms and manufacturers of communication devices are fundamentally required to produce these devices in such a way that their use would pose no risk to consumers, and not to turn these devices into bombs and tools of terror.”

MA/Press TV