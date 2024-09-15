Iran’s Kiani seizes one more gold at 2024 Asian Wushu C’ships

Kiani bagged the gold medal in the women’s Chang Quan event with a total score of 9.703, while athletes from Macau (9.696) and Japan (9.690) won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Earlier in the tournament, Kiani also claimed a gold medal in the women’s Jianshu event with a total score of 9.686.

Also, another Iranian practitioner Helia Asadian grabbed a bronze medal with a score of 9.676.

The 2024 Asian Wushu Championships is being held in Macau from September 9 to 15.

