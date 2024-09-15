  1. Sports
Iran’s Kiani seizes one more gold at 2024 Asian Wushu C’ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian female wushu practitioner Zahra Kiani has secured another gold medal at the 2024 Asian Wushu Championships in Macau.

Kiani bagged the gold medal in the women’s Chang Quan event with a total score of 9.703, while athletes from Macau (9.696) and Japan (9.690) won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Earlier in the tournament, Kiani also claimed a gold medal in the women’s Jianshu event with a total score of 9.686.

Also, another Iranian practitioner Helia Asadian grabbed a bronze medal with a score of 9.676.

The 2024 Asian Wushu Championships is being held in Macau from September 9 to 15.

