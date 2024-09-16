Iran finishes runner-up in Asian wushu championships

The Iranian team won seven gold, three silver, and five bronze medals in both the men's and women's divisions of the tournament, earning them the second-place ranking.

Nahid Kiani won two gold medals for the country in the sporting event.

Shahrbanoo Mansourian and Yasam Bagherzadeh each received a gold medal in the women's division, while Mohammad Nasiri, Mohammadreza Rigi, and Ali Khorshidi each won a gold medal in the men's division.

Additionally, Amirhossein Hemmati, Sedigheh Daryayi, and Soheila Mansourian each received a silver medal.

Other Iranian fighters, including Mohammad Farhadi, Reza Abdollahi, Heliya Asadian, and Sogand Sinkaei, each received a bronze medal. Furthermore, the Iranian duelin Taolu team (Zahra Kiani and Heliya Asadian) won a bronze medal in the tournament.

China secured first place with 18 gold medals, one silver, and three bronze.

Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macao, Kazakhstan, India, Japan, and Singapore were ranked third to tenth, respectively.

