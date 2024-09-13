Israel claim on captivity of Iranian advisers in Syria false

Iranian embassy in Damascus in a message on social media, stated that the Zionist regime has reached such a level of despair after 11 months of failure that it sees no other way to save itself than killing children and spreading lies.

While condemning the occupation regime's criminal attack on Syria, Iran declared in this message that none of the Iranian advisers were harmed and the Israeli regime's claims are false.

The Iranian embassy in Damascus pointed out that only the unknown media, that support this regime, publish such lies.

The Zionist media on Thursday claimed that two Iranians were detained by the Zionist forces during the recent attack on Masyaf in Syria.

