An informed source told Mehr News agency that the claim of the Zionist media over the arrest of several Iranians in Syria is baseless.

No Iranian forces have been present in Syria in the area mentioned by the Zionist media, and this area is where the Syrian army forces are present, the source said.

Accordingly, the claim of the Zionist media about harming the Iranian forces or capturing them is completely false and baseless, he added.

