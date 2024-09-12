US transfers military convoy arrives to Syria

Al-Mayadeen reported that a US convoy arrived on Syrian soil from the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

A number of helicopters also accompany the US military convoy.

This is while the Syrian government has repeatedly protested against the aggression of the US occupying forces on Syria’s territory and their deployment in their illegal military bases in Syria.

Despite the protests of the Syrian government, the Security Council and the United Nations have not taken any action in this regard, the report added.

Back on August 27, the US forces sent a new weapons convoy to one of their bases in eastern Syria.

