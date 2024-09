After the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters/National Security Advisors in Russia, Ali Akbar Ahmadian entered Minsk at the invitation of his Belarusian counterpart to follow the consultations and security diplomacy with this country.

Meeting with high-ranking officials of Belarus, pursuing bilateral relations, and improving relations, especially economic relations, are the agenda of Ahmadian's visits to Belarus.

