China supports Iran's territorial integrity, sovereignty

The top Chinese diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian in Russia on Thursday.

"Beijing-Tehran relations will not be affected by other countries and we support Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty," he stressed.

Yi further underlined that Beijing adheres to the strategic partnership agreement with Tehran.

He stressed that Beijing and Tehran are facing the same challenges and threats, and therefore, they must cooperate with each other to thwart the US efforts against Iran, Russia, and China.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese foreign minister said that his country is ready to strengthen cooperation with Iran regarding the transport corridors.

Ahmadian is visiting Russia to to take part in the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters/National Security Advisors.

The 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters/National Security Advisors will be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from September 11 to 12.

