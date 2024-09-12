  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2024, 1:00 PM

Wang Yi:

China supports Iran's territorial integrity, sovereignty

China supports Iran's territorial integrity, sovereignty

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says that Beijing fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The top Chinese diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian in Russia on Thursday.

"Beijing-Tehran relations will not be affected by other countries and we support Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty," he stressed.

Yi further underlined that Beijing adheres to the strategic partnership agreement with Tehran.

He stressed that Beijing and Tehran are facing the same challenges and threats, and therefore, they must cooperate with each other to thwart the US efforts against Iran, Russia, and China.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese foreign minister said that his country is ready to strengthen cooperation with Iran regarding the transport corridors.

Ahmadian is visiting Russia to to take part in the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters/National Security Advisors.

The 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters/National Security Advisors will be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from September 11 to 12.

MP/IRN85594409

News ID 221110

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News