Sep 13, 2024, 1:30 PM

Iran, India top security official stress boosting relations

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council held a meeting with the National Security Adviser of India, emphasizing the need to strengthen political, security, and economic relations between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials in St. Petersburg, Ali Akbar Ahmadian met with the National Security Adviser of India, Ajit Doval, discussing ways to develop and deepen cooperation between Tehran and Delhi in various fields.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the strengthening of political, security, and economic relations between the two countries, expressing their satisfaction with the growing process of joint interactions and cooperation in strategic areas.

Ahmadian called Chabahar port a good example of cooperation between the two countries, and the Indian National Security Advisor, for his part, emphasized the importance of the North-South Corridor.

