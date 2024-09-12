Iranian president in Erbil for talks

Pezeshkian is visiting Iraq as his first official visit outside the country and at the official invitation of the Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

He held meetings with the highest-ranking Iraqi officials including President Abdul Latif Rashid, and prime minister Al Sudani.

The president is also scheduled to go to Erbil, the Kurdistan Region capital at the official invitation of the Region's head Nechirvan Barzani and hold talks with the Kurdish authorities there. He is further planned to visit another major Kurdish city Sulaymaniyeh in the north of Iraq.

