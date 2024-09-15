  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2024

Iran FM spox:

Any allegations on Iran's missile supply to Russia sheer lie

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Any allegations against Tehran that it has supplied its ballistic missiles to Russia are sheer lies, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan'ani has once again stressed.

Iran has strongly condemned a statement by the European Union’s high representative against the Islamic Republic of Iran accusing Tehran of involvement in the Ukraine war.

“I once again clearly reaffirm Iran’s stance”, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said in a statement. He added that any claim that Iran sold Russia ballistic missiles is a sheer lie.

While warning other sides against continuing their destructive stances and statements, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman advised the European Union against making allegations based on false information.

Kan'ani spoke about the Western countries’ approach to using the outdated weapon of sanctions, saying, “Unfortunately, some Western sides are addicted to imposing sanctions, a course of action that will not only be of no help to resolve problems, but it will also be part of the problem itself and will be met with a response from Iran”.

