2 mn illegal immigrants to be expelled from Iran by yearend

The commander of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan said Tuesday that the Law Enforcement or the police in cooperation with other government apparatuses like the Ministry of Interior are planning to take measures to expel a considerable number of illegal immigrants (refugees).

The police commander also said that the number of illegal immigrants is known to the Iranian authorities, adding that two million of those illegal citizens of other countries will be expelled from the country by the end of this year in the Iranian calendar (to end on March 20, 2025).

MNA