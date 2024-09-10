  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2024, 2:26 PM

Iran police commander:

2 mn illegal immigrants to be expelled from Iran by yearend

2 mn illegal immigrants to be expelled from Iran by yearend

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – The commander of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that two million illegal immigrants will be expelled from the country by yearend.

The commander of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan said Tuesday that the Law Enforcement or the police in cooperation with other government apparatuses like the Ministry of Interior are planning to take measures to expel a considerable number of illegal immigrants (refugees).

The police commander also said that the number of illegal immigrants is known to the Iranian authorities, adding that two million of those illegal citizens of other countries will be expelled from the country by the end of this year in the Iranian calendar (to end on March 20, 2025).

MNA

News ID 220997

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News