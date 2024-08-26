Min. vows to pursue expelling illegal refugees by yearend

The issue of expelling foreign nationals from the country is one of the main priorities at the Ministry of Interior, the new Iranian interior minister emphasized on Monday.

In the scheduled date, the Ministry of Interior will submit the bill for setting up the National Immigration Organization to the Iranian Parliament to begin work in that regard, Momeni underlined.

The issue of expelling unauthorized and illegal foreigners from the country by the yearend is ongoing at the Ministry of Interior and it will be strictly pursued, he added.

MNA