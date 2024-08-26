  1. Iran
Aug 26, 2024, 1:38 PM

Min. vows to pursue expelling illegal refugees by yearend

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) –Iran’s Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni said that his ministry will strictly follow up on the case of expelling illegal foreign nationals by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 19, 2025).

The issue of expelling foreign nationals from the country is one of the main priorities at the Ministry of Interior, the new Iranian interior minister emphasized on Monday.

In the scheduled date, the Ministry of Interior will submit the bill for setting up the National Immigration Organization to the Iranian Parliament to begin work in that regard, Momeni underlined.

The issue of expelling unauthorized and illegal foreigners from the country by the yearend is ongoing at the Ministry of Interior and it will be strictly pursued, he added.

MNA

News ID 220199
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

