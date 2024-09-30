  1. Iran
Iran, Taliban border guards hold meeting

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – The border guards officials of Iran and the Taliban held a meeting to discuss border issues shared between Iran and Afghanistan.

A delegation headed by senior Taliban border commander met and discussed with Iranian border officials.

In the meeting, which was held in order to strengthen the border cooperation between the two sides, important issues such as greater coordination of the border forces to effectively protect the borders and prevent illegal activities, including smuggling, were discussed and conferred on.

Also, the two sides discussed the repair and reconstruction of border fences and other issues related to border management.

Considering the importance of border cooperation between the two countries, the two sides' officials stressed the continuation of such meetings and talks in the future so that they can continuously exchange views on shared border issues and reach appropriate solutions.

It should be noted that this meeting was held in continuation of efforts to strengthen friendly relations and bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran.

