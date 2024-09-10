Iran not to retreat from its national interest in Arash field

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Abdolreza Abed said that there is evidence that the Kuwaitis created a company to utilize the Arash field and started the work.

"But they should know that the Arash field is the inalienable right of the Iranian people," he emphasized, ILNA reported.

Iran's presence in the Arash field with Kuwait is very important and we must accept this importance, he underlined.

Also on Tuesday morning, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that the only logical and productive solution regarding the Arash field is to return to the table of technical and legal negotiations and bilateral dialogue in order to reach a stable agreement based on good neighborliness and respect for common interests.

MP/