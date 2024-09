After the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) released the latest rankings.

In the men's category, Iranian athletes Arian Salimi (+80 kg) and Mehran Barkhourdari (-80 kg) are ranked first and second with 200 and 120 points, respectively.

Among the Iranian women athletes, Nahid Kiani (-57 kg) is ranked second with 120 points, and Mobina Nematzadeh (-49 kg) is placed third with 72 points.

