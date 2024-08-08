Taekwondo athlete Nahid Kiani advances to Olympic semi-final

On the second day of the taekwondo competition of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Nahid Kiani faced Chaima Toumi from Tunisia in her second match in the 57-kg category.

The first round ended 5-3 in favor of Kiani. However, Toumi made a strong comeback in the second round, winning 3-0, which led the match to a decisive third round.

In the final round, Kayani won 3-2 and thus won the counting round 2-1, earning her the win.

Kiani will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for 6 PM local time.

