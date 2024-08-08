  1. Sports
Taekwondo athlete Nahid Kiani advances to Olympic semi-final

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – The member of Iran's women's taekwondo team reached the semi-finals, winning her second victory against her Tunisian opponent in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

On the second day of the taekwondo competition of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Nahid Kiani faced Chaima Toumi from Tunisia in her second match in the 57-kg category.

The first round ended 5-3 in favor of Kiani. However, Toumi made a strong comeback in the second round, winning 3-0, which led the match to a decisive third round.

In the final round, Kayani won 3-2 and thus won the counting round 2-1, earning her the win.

Kiani will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for 6 PM local time.

