Tehran announces condition for JCPOA revival

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that Iran's relations with the countries of Eastern and Asian countries specially China and Russia will be pursued with seriousness and determination.

He went on to say that Iran’s relations with China and Russia will also be pursued and that the implementation of the signed agreements with those countries would be of benefit to common interests.

The spokesman said that the Islamic Republic prioritizes policy on neighborliness, adding that Tehran's look to the East is strategic, not tactical.

The Iranian government will also make an effort to draw up new documents on cooperation, he stressed.

Elaborating on his remarks, the spokesman said cooperation with the East does not mean that the Islamic Republic ignores the development of ties with other countries in other regions.

“Iran welcomes any country willing to have constructive ties with it."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kanaani spoke about revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The 2015 agreement can only be revived if the other parties abide by their commitments under the nuclear agreement, and that Tehran has never distanced itself from the negotiating table to revive the JCPOA.

Unfortunately, the Western signatories to the deal did not allow the multilateral diplomatic path to succeed, he said, adding that Iran believes that the path to an agreement can remain open provided that the other parties show their practical determination to revive the JCPOA and that there is still a diplomatic opportunity for the other parties to show their will.

