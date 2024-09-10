West accusations cover for their complicity in Israeli crimes

In a post on his X account, Nasser Kan’ani wrote, “Despite the claims on seeking peace and verbal opposition of American officials to the escalation of tensions in the West Asian region, the US government's arms support of the Zionist regime's war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in the occupied territories has continued uninterruptedly and widely.”

Kan'ani pointed to the arrival of 500th American plane carrying all kinds of lethal weapons to the airports in the Zionist regime, which shows the military aid has increased to 50,000 tons, and said that the new arms supplies coincide with an increase in the death toll from the Israeli massacre in Gaza to 41,000. "This is while that about 70% of the victims of these crimes, committed by the Israeli regime against humanity, are mainly innocent children and women," he added.

According to the latest statistics, the Zionist regime has dropped 36 kilograms of bombs and rockets on every Palestinian living in the Gaza Strip on average, which is considered a world record of cruelty and brutality, he said, adding that the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in Gaza Strip are unprecedented as compared to the crimes of the most brutal regimes in history.

There is no doubt that the continuation of sending weapons and strengthening the Zionist regime's genocidal machine and war crimes by the United States and some Western countries is in contrast to the clear obligations of the international community to prevent and punish the perpetrators of genocide in accordance with the Genocide Convention of 1948, Kan’ani underlined.

Releasing false and misleading information about the transfer of Iranian weapons to some countries is just propaganda and lies with the aim of concealing the extent of illegal arms support of the United States and some Western countries for the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Such lies should not divert the attention of the international community from their responsibility to stop the Zionist regime's war crime and mass killing machine and hold the supporters of this fake regime accountable, he noted.

