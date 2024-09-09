Iran reacts to reports on Israeli strike on its base in Syria

The claim of an attack on an Iran-linked center in Syria is completely baseless, the senior Iranian diplomat said while speaking at his weekly presser on Monday morning.

Calling on the Israeli regime's supporters to stop arming the Zionists, Kan'ani stressed that the United Nations should take more serious measures against the barbaric crimes of the Zionist regime.

Iran condemns the Israeli attack on Syria in the strongest terms, he stressed.

At least 14 people were killed and 43 others were injured following Israeli strikes on the Syrian city of Masyaf in Hama Governorate on Monday.

A Zionist media claimed on Monday morning that the Israeli missile strike at Syrian territory could have targeted Iranian facilities in this country.

MP/ISN channel