UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

The pair will discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in the West Asia region, Al Jazeera.

Blinken and Lammy, who was named foreign secretary after Labour’s election victory in July, will begin a UK-US strategic dialogue, the UK government said.

The dialogue will also cover issues such as defense and security, Europe, Ukraine, and the Asia Pacific, the statement added.

