Saudi Arabia has targeted a part of Yemen’s territory.

Al-Masirah correspondent in Yemen’s Saada province reported that the artillery of the Saudi Arabian army shelled a part of the Yemeni territory.

According to the news sources, the border villages of Yemen's "Baqim" District were targeted by the artillery of the Saudi army.

More details on casualties and financial losses of Saudi Arabia’s artillery attack have not yet been reported.

