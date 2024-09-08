Yemen vows to keep up its pro-Palestinian operations

“Hesitation or retreat from Yemen's supportive stance towards Gaza is impossible and not subject to negotiation or compromise,” Defense Minister Major General Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi said during a ceremony on Saturday.

“Yemen's powerful and resounding response to the Nazi entity is coming without hesitation or concern, and we will meet Zionist madness with Yemeni strength, which they have tasted in the seas,” he added.

Al-Atifi further asserted that Yemen would continue to develop its capabilities “quantitatively and qualitatively in accordance with the latest military building concepts we seek.”

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 40,939 people and wounded another 94,616 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

AMK/PressTV