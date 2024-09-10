Yemen hits another US MQ-9 drone over its territory

Saree on Tuesday announced that Yemeni air defenses successfully shot down a US MQ-9 drone when it was carrying out espionage activities over the Saada province.

This is the second drone that the Yemeni armed forces have shot down in the last 72 hours.

Earlier this week, the Yemeni army shot down an American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of Marib province.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/FNA channel