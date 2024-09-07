Yemen arguably beaten weary superpower in Red Sea: US media

Referring to recent developments in the West Asian region caused by the Israel regime's brutal war against Gaza, retaliatory attacks of Yemeni Ansarullah in support of the suppressed nation of Palestine and Tehran's True Promise operation against Occupied Lands in response to the Tel Aviv regime's illegal attack on Iran's consulate in Syria, the American daily Bloom Berg wrote in an article, "Even by the Middle Eastern standards, the past year has been full of surprises."

War in Gaza has now lasted longer than nearly anyone first imagined. Iran launched perhaps the largest drone and missile strike in history against Israel, which was blunted by unprecedented cooperation from countries in the region and beyond, the source wrote.

The Houthis of Yemen have arguably beaten a weary superpower along the way, it added.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Israel launched its barbaric campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Resistance groups conducted a surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.

The regime has had in place a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced to a trickle the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory.

Houthi, the Ansarullah chief, has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

MNA/