Yemen position in supporting Palestine to not change

Yemen's Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer held a telephone converstation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday to felicitate him on his election as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Referring to the escalation of conflicts in the region and the military attacks of the United States and UK on Yemen, the Foreign Minister of Yemen added, "Yemen's position in supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation will not change."

Emphasizing the importance of documents and agreements between the two countries of Iran and Yemen, Jamal Amer expressed hope for strengthening cooperation in economic and development fields.

Araghchi said, for his part, the relations between Iran and Yemen and the continuation of consultations between the two sides with the aim of helping the security of the region are of great importance.

Araghchi also hailed Yemen's support for the Palestinian people, and said "At a time when many countries are only satisfied with announcing their positions against the Zionist regime, the government and people of Yemen have been defending the oppression of the Palestinian people."

Araghchi invited the Foreign Minister of Yemen to visit Tehran in order to continue the dialogue and exchange of views on issues of common concern in the bilateral and regional spheres.

MNA/Spox.