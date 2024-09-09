  1. World
Israel launches airstrikes on Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Local sources in Syria reported airstrikes carried out by the Israeli regime on the northern and eastern areas of the Arab country.

The Zionist enemy launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Masyaf in the outskirts of Hama.

The air defense systems of the Syrian army have been activated to counter the missiles fired by the Zionists, news sources reported early on Monday.

Several sources report that explosions were heard in Tartus city.

Al Mayadeen reported that the Tel Aviv regime targeted areas in eastern and northern Syria.

Some reports suggest that at least five people were killed and nearly 20 others injured in the attacks that targeted the city of Hama, according to PressTV.

