Cuba decries Israeli military aggression on Syria

The Cuban Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the recent attacks on Syria by the Israeli regime.

According to Lebanon's Al-Ahed news site, Cuba denounced the repeated aggression and bombing by the Zionist regime against Syria, particularly targeting civilians.

Bruno Rodríguez expressed strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression on Syrian territory, which resulted in the deaths of 18 civilians and injuries to 37 others.

He stressed that such Israeli aggressions threaten security and stability in the West Asian region.

Local sources in Syria reported that the Israeli regime carried out 15 airstrikes on the northern and eastern areas of the Arab country on Monday.

AMK/6220442