Israel to receive stinging response for deadly Syria strike

“Zionists’ crimes will not go unpunished, and Zionist criminals will definitely receive a sharp slap in the face in due time and in the right place,” Deputy Commander of the Inspection Department at the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, said on Wednesday.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash said on Monday that 18 people were killed as a result of overnight Israeli airstrikes on a number of sites in the vicinity of Masyaf, located approximately 40 kilometers (24 miles) west of the provincial capital city of Hama.

He added that 37 people were also wounded in the strikes.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Asadi strongly condemned the latest deadly Israeli strike on a tented encampment in southern Gaza near Khan Yunis, saying the Zionist regime’s atrocities against children and ordinary people in Gaza are “unprecedented.”

He also lashed out at international organizations over their silence vis-à-vis ongoing Israeli brutalities against Palestinians, stating that the agencies are themselves supporting the Tel Aviv regime as they are being funded by Western states.

“There is no more honor left for occupiers; and the Zionist regime is taking its last breaths. The sponsors of the Zionist regime will suffer serious damage just as Zionists do,” the senior IRGC commander pointed out.

More than 45 people were killed in the Israeli air attack on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi camp, in southern Gaza, on Tuesday morning, while at least 60 people were injured.

Turning to pro-Palestine encampments at US universities, Asadi stated that the world is now at the core of an important historic turning point, and the international community is undergoing great and fundamental changes.

MP/PressTV