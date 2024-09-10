  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2024, 2:33 PM

Venezuela slams Israeli attack on Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – The Venezuelan government has condemned the Israeli Army’s attack against the Masyaf and Wadi Al Oyoun in the Hama region, which killed 16 people and injured 43 others in the Arab Republic of Syria.

In a statement published on his Telegram channel, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said, “This new Zionist aggression confirms the savage, immoral, and inhuman face of the Tel Aviv regime against the Syrian nation and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country.”

He stated that these aggressions were part of the Zionist regime's deliberate intention to continue its policy of expansionist warfare in the region.

He emphasized that Venezuela once again emphasizes its strongest condemnation of the arrogant actions of the Zionist regime, which have resulted in the death of thousands of people, numerous injuries, and the destruction of entire communities.

Gil highlighted that this type of violent aggression has led to dangerous and escalating political and military tension in the Middle East.

Additionally, Venezuela urges the international community to take decisive action to put a definitive end to the repeated attacks and breaches of international law by the Zionist regime.

Local sources in Syria reported that the Israeli regime carried out 15 airstrikes on the northern and eastern areas of the Arab country on Monday.

