Israel following scorched earth strategy in Gaza, West Bank

Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his X account on Saturday that after 10 days of assault on the Jenin camp and 4 days of aggression on the city of Tulkarm in the north of the West Bank, the soldiers of the Israeli regime have retreated from those two cities.

He added that the images of the insane destruction of all urban and service infrastructures in the Gaza Strip and now parts of the northern West Bank, especially "Jenin" and "Tulkarm" show that the Israeli regime, desperate to achieve victory over the Resistance and the Palestinian nation is pursuing the scorched earth strategy.

Kan'ani stressed that countries and international organizations have legal, moral, and humanitarian duties to prevent the repetition of war crimes in the Gaza Strip in the West Bank by the Israeli regime.

