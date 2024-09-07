OIC blasts killing of Aysenur, Bana Bakr by Zionists

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation reacted to the new crime committed by the Zionist regime's military in targeting American-Turkish activist Aysenur near “​"Jabal Sabih" District in Beita Village in south of Nablus, occupied West Bank who was shot dead.

“We condemn the killing of the American-Turkish activist Aysenur by the occupying regime of Israel during her participation in the peaceful anti-settlement rally,” the organization added.

“We condemn the crime committed by the Israeli extremist settlers in martyring Bana Amjad Bakr in the village of Qaryut located south of Nablus, in the occupied west Bank. We call on the formation of an independent international committee to investigate the crimes of the occupiers and punish their perpetrators,” the OIC noted.

A Palestinian girl was killed on Friday evening in an attack by illegal Jewish settlers in the village of Qaryut, located south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

MA/6218037