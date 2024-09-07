Hezbollah conducts new attacks on Western Galilee

Zionist regime's local media reported a missile attack on the north of occupied Palestine.

The report said that a missile directly hit a building in the Shlomi settlement.

The Zionist Army Radio also reported a fire in ​​West Galilee following the attack.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by Hamas.

The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 40,878 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

