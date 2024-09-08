Iran’s trade with 56 OIC member states hit $26.7b in 5 months

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that Iran’s trade with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reached $26.7 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 21).

Mohammad Rezvanifar said on Sunday that trade between Iran and OIC member states in the first five months amounted to 42.3 million metric tons worth $26.7 billion, marking a 10% increase in weight compared to the previous year.

He added that Iran’s exports to these countries totaled 33.6 million metric tons, amounting to $13.5 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 8% and 16% in weight and value, respectively.

Furthermore, he noted that Iran’s imports from OIC member countries stood at 8.7 million metric tons, worth $13.2 billion, registering an 18% and 15% rise in weight and value year-on-year.

MP/IRN