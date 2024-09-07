Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq up 21% in 5-month period: TPOI

The director general of the West Asia Office of the TPOI added that more than $4.5 billion worth of products was exported from Iran to Iraq between March 21 to August 22, 2024, showing a 21 percent up compared to the same period last year.

Abdolamir Rabihavi pointed out that Iraq is Iran’s strategic neighbor in a way that the annual trade turnover between Tehran and Baghdad stands at about $10 billion.

It is hoped that Iran’s export of products to neighboring Iraq by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2025) will reach $10 billion, Rabihavi emphasized.

He went on to say that liquid gas, steel sections, types of petrochemicals, construction materials and foodstuff were of the main products exported from Iran to Iraq in this period.

Scrap iron, aluminum and some oil products were of the main products imported into the country from Iraq, he added.

