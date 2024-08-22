Resistance front’s strength anchored in Iran defense industry

Major General Hossein Salami made the statement in a congratulatory letter on Wednesday to Iran's outgoing Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on the occasion of Defense Technology Day.

Salami said the “smart architecture” of the country’s defense technology has consolidated the privileged and powerful position of the Islamic Republic in the international arena, not least in the West Asia region, “in such a way that the foundations of the Resistance Front owe their glorious strength to it.”

The IRGC chief lauded the Iranian Armed Forces’ and the resistance front’s acquisition of strategic capabilities, upgrading of equipment, weapons and infrastructure and promotion of combat readiness, which resulted in the anti-Israel Operation True Promise and the formation of a "new global and regional order" under the aegis of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Salami underlined that such achievements were gained despite "brutal pressure by the global arrogance" and their regional allies in various political, psychological, media, cultural, and economic dimensions as well as sanctions on the Islamic Republic in the fields of defense, security equipment and technologies.

On April 1, the Israeli regime carried out terrorist airstrikes on the consular section of Iran's embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed two IRGC generals, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five of their accompanying officers.

MNA/Press TV