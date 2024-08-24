Defense diplomacy with countries strengthens new world order

In a message to the newly-appointed Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Major General Hossein Salami said that, “Undoubtedly, your valuable experiences in synergy and cooperation with the capabilities of active defense diplomacy can strengthen Iran's position in the formation of the new regional and world order.”

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami congratulated the appointment of Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as Iran’s Minister of Defense.

Undoubtedly, the valuable and precious experiences of you [Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh] for many years in different positions can strengthen Iran’s status in the formation of the new regional and world order in line with increasing interaction with the neighboring and like-minded countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

After winning the vote of confidence from the Iranian Parliament, the new defense minister Brigadier General Nasirzadeh, a former commander of the Air Force, said he will carry out research projects and adopt military policies so as to increase the Iranian defensive capabilities as the threats facing the country are on the rise.

