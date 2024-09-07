Iran to give firm response to any change in Zangezur corridor

Reacting to the recent positions of the Russians in the meeting between Putin and Ilham Aliyev regarding the Zangzur Corridor, Ebrahim Azizi said, "What is clear is that the issues related to the geopolitical developments in the Zangzur Corridor are not in the interest of the countries of the region, and Iran is also strongly against this issue."

Referring to the absurd thoughts of several states regarding the Turan project, the senior Iranian lawmaker said that basically, the Zangzur corridor is a fake corridor, and apparently, there are some projects to reduce Iran's military and political power in the region under the pretext of this corridor.

"We warn those who follow such illusions that the consequences of such decisions will be heavy and costly for them."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, rationally and intelligently, never seeks to create tension in the region," Azizi said, adding that on the other hand, the country would defend itself if its territorial integrity is threatened.

Saying that Iran closely monitors the developments in the South Caucasus region, he emphasized, "We have repeatedly announced to the countries of the region in different ways that this corridor is considered Iran's red line and any change and action in it will be met with a serious and firm reaction from Iran."

