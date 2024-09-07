  1. Politics
Sep 7, 2024, 8:40 AM

Iran's envoy to Armenia:

Illusions about Zangezur Corridor will not come true

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Iran's ambassador to Armenia has stressed that all illusions about the Zangezur corridor will never come true.

Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani has reiterated Tehran’s stance regarding the unblocking of connections in the South Caucasus, Armenpress reported.

Iran does not oppose the unblocking but the process must happen under the national jurisdiction of the countries involved, he said.

“Our stance regarding the unblocking issue is very clear and obvious. We do not oppose the unblocking, but we are sure that all actions within the framework of the unblocking must take place under national and state sovereignty."

"All dreams and illusions regarding the Zangezur corridor will never become reality,” Sobhani said, reiterating Tehran’s opposition to extraterritoriality in Armenian territory.

“We are sure that all control must be fulfilled by the Armenian government, under its sovereignty,” the ambassador stressed.

