Why Iran opposes creation of Zangezur corridor?

The Zangezur corridor project is a proposed route that would connect Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan through Armenia. While it is supported by Azerbaijan and Turkey, Armenia has rejected the project, fearing it could lead to alterations in regional borders. Iran shares these concerns, viewing the corridor as a potential threat to its national security and regional influence.

The recent debates over the Zangezur corridor were raised after the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia.

During his recent visit to Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not directly mention the issue of the Zangezur corridor, but there were media reports following his visit suggesting that Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have reached key agreements regarding the opening of transportation corridors.

After Putin's visit to Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cited that Moscow supports Azerbaijan’s plan for unrestricted access to Nakhchivan through the corridor.

Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday during a briefing that Russian officials are aware of Iran's concerns over the proposed "Zangezur Corridor."

Zakharova also addressed Tehran's position on the unacceptability of an extraterritorial corridor that would connect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through Armenia.

"Russia believes that the relevant agreements should be implemented with mutual consent and under mutually acceptable conditions. This should be done in a way that serves the interests of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and their neighboring countries: Russia, Iran, and Turkey," Zakharova stated during the briefing.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also invited Russian Ambassador Alexei Dedov to express the importance of respecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and mutual interests of countries for Tehran.

Why Iran opposes the formation of the Zangezur corridor

Authorities in Tehran have repeatedly stressed that they are against the creation of the Zangezur corridor, with several of them terming such an act a "red line" for the Islamic Republic.

Iran's opposing stance on the formation of the corridor has various reasons, several of which could be the following:

- With the formation of the Zangezur corridor, Iran would lose its common border with Armenia.

- Iran would also lose its alternative route to Europe as well as its transit importance with the construction of the Zangezur corridor.

- The route of the east-west corridor from Zangzur, which is expected to connect China to Europe, also challenges Iran's geostrategic advantages.

How Iranian officials reacted to the issues raised over the corridor

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to X to write, "Regional peace, security, and stability is not merely a preference, but a pillar of our national security."

"Any threat from North, South, East, or West to territorial integrity of our neighbors or redrawing of boundaries is totally unacceptable and a red line for Iran," the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

Reacting to the issue, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani on Monday said, "Iran supports peace and stability in the South Caucasus, and we welcome the unblocking of transportation routes within the framework of the sovereignty of the countries of the region. This framework can help strengthen peace in the region."

Iran will continue to support the opening of communications and transportation routes in the region and the advance of the peace agenda between Baku and Yerevan, he said.

"Peace in the Caucasus is for the benefit of all countries in the region," Kan'ani emphasized.

He once again emphasized that the Islamic Republic opposes any change in international borders.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Iranian political expert and former diplomat Mohsen Pakaeen said that the position taken by Russia after Putin's visit to Azerbaijan should be clarified.

"The position taken by Russia after Putin's visit to Azerbaijan should be clarified," he said, adding that what is currently being perceived is that after Putin's comments, the Zangezur Corridor will be opened and the Iranian border will change immediately and the country would face challenges with Russia and Azerbaijan.

"This is while Azerbaijan and Russia are our friends, first of all, we must carefully examine the situation and enter into negotiations with Moscow and Baku to resolve the ambiguities so that we understand their intentions and do not have a negative behavior until the issue is clarified."

"It seems that the Western media have used the Zangezur issue and seek to disrupt our relations with Russia and Azerbaijan."

According to him, Russia is seeking to open the Zangezur Corridor in a way that would be under the supervision of Russian forces according to the provisions of the 2020 ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which Armenia opposes this issue.

The issue that Putin raised in Baku is exactly one of the clauses of the 2020 agreement, he said, saying that the clause states that the parties must open the communication routes.

The Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that the Islamic Republic considers the Zangezur corridor as a red line.

Reacting to the recent positions of the Russians in the meeting between Putin and Ilham Aliyev regarding the Zangzur Corridor, Ebrahim Azizi said, "What is clear is that the issues related to the geopolitical developments in the Zangzur Corridor are not in the interest of the countries of the region, and Iran is also strongly against this issue."

Referring to the absurd thoughts of several states regarding the Turan project, the senior Iranian lawmaker said that basically, the Zangzur corridor is a fake corridor, and apparently, there are some projects to reduce Iran's military and political power in the region under the pretext of this corridor.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, rationally and intelligently, never seeks to create tension in the region," Azizi said, adding that on the other hand, the country would defend itself if its territorial integrity is threatened.

Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani also reiterated Tehran’s stance regarding this issue, saying that Iran does not oppose the unblocking but the process must happen under the national jurisdiction of the countries involved.

“Our stance regarding the unblocking issue is very clear and obvious. We do not oppose the unblocking, but we are sure that all actions within the framework of the unblocking must take place under national and state sovereignty."

"All dreams and illusions regarding the Zangezur corridor will never become reality,” Sobhani said, reiterating Tehran’s opposition to extraterritoriality in Armenian territory.

“We are sure that all control must be fulfilled by the Armenian government, under its sovereignty,” the ambassador stressed.

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan